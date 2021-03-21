One person shot in head, expected to recover

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a Springfield resident whose head was hit by gunfire early Saturday morning is expected to survive.

A press release from the Springfield Police Department says officers were called out to a shots fired report after midnight at a home near Concord and West High Street.

When they got to the scene, officers say they found a person who had been hit in the head by gunfire.

The victim told police he was shot as he arrived home, investigators say. They add the victim admitted he returned fire.

Police say he was taken to a hospital for treatment, and he is expected to recover.

Detectives say they are actively investigating the shooting and will provide more information when it becomes available.

Anyone with information on this shooting or any other crimes is asked to call the Springfield

Police Department at 217 788 8311 or the Sangamon County Crime Stoppers at 217 788 8427.

