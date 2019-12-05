Man shot at motel

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot at a motel.

It happened Thursday afternoon around 1:40pm. Police were called to the Decatur Inn on Water St. When they got there they found evidence of shooting.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Police say he has life threatening injuries.

Police say they are investigating leads, interviewing witnesses and processing evidence. If you have any information about this, you’re asked to contact the Decatur Police Department.