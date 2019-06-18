Man shot at hotel

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting which sent one man to the hospital.

It happened at the Econo Lodge Hotel, in the 5000-block of Wingate Drive, about 5:30 am, Tuesday. The victim was shot in the back but is expected to be okay.

Some who stayed at the hotel woke up to upsetting news; a man had been shot in the parking lot just hours earlier.

A guest shared her feelings but wanted to remain anonymous. “They didn’t even tell me at all that someone got shot or my life could be in danger, nothing.”

She didn’t find out until she went outside to smoke and saw police cars.

Authorities were on the scene for hours, paying close attention to a white car in the parking lot; even dusting for fingerprints.

But, for one guest, knowing a person was shot makes her feel like she should have been told.

“Never was even informed that it had happened.”

The hotel manager declined to comment. The business has surveillance cameras which point in the direction of the shooting.

Police wouldn’t say if they would be using the footage or not but admitted it would be the smart thing to do.