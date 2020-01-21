Man shot and killed accused of home invasion

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say one man was killed when he invaded a home. Authorities responded to a home in the 1000-block of Franklin Street, about 8:30 pm, Sunday, for a report of home invasion in progress with shots fired.

A 31-year old man told officers several suspects armed with guns and wearing ski masks kicked in his door and tried to rob him.

The homeowner armed himself and fired multiple shots at the suspects, striking 29-year old Jordan Valdez-Parrish, of Danville, killing him. Officials recovered a ski mask and handgun at the scene where Valdez-Parrish was found.

The victim says he saw at least one other intruder who fled the scene with the shots were fired. This suspect has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police Department

(217) 431 – 2250