A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for trafficking child pornography.

29-year-old Tyler Foote of Mattoon pleaded guilty last year. Foote was described as “an avid collector of extremely violent child pornography.”

Foote will be on supervised release for 10 years after he’s released from prison.