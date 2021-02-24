Man sentenced to prison for not registering as murderer

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man who served time in prison for killing his child is headed back.

The Shelby County State’s Attorney says 54-year-old Richard Page was sentenced to 10 years because he didn’t register as an “Illinois Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth.” Page got the maximum sentence because of his criminal history.

Part of a news release from State’s Attorney, Nichole Kroncke, reads:

“Page was convicted in Montgomery County in 1989 for the murder of his twenty-three month old daughter, Ashlin. He confessed to repeatedly beating the child, beginning at the age of six months. The child was punched four to five times in the abdominal area on the day that she died, resulting in her death. Investigators who reported to the crime scene found the words “torture room” painted with decorative snow outside of the child’s small bedroom. Page was sentenced to sixty years in prison for the murder but was awarded day for day credit and released from custody after serving only one-half of his sentence.”

Page moved to Shelby County when he got out of prison. He was supposed to register his residence and any change in residency. The State’s Attorney says Page was evicted from his step-mother’s home, then lived at the Spillway Motel in Shelbyville and the Rosebud Motel in Pana. He did not register his residency in the required timeline.

The news release continues: