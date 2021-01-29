Man sentenced to multiple life prison terms for leading prostitution operation

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A Springfield man was sentenced to multiple life prison terms for trafficking women for sex.

In a news release, officials said U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid sentenced 48-year-old Franshon Stapleton for running a prostitution operation out of a Champaign motel. Officials said he recruited women from Champaign, Sangamon and Peoria counties.

Prosecutors said that in 2017 and 2018, Stapleton would exploit women fighting drug addiction and homelessness and force them to perform sex acts for money. “Through constant manipulation, Stapleton exploited his victims’ desperation as he ensured the women were ‘indebted’ t o him for the motel rooms, drugs, and food he provided.”

Officials also said, “At sentencing, Judge Shadid stated that a sentence of anything less than life would ignore the nature of the offense, the impact of the victims, the defendant’s lack of remorse, his prior criminal history, and the sentencing guidelines.” He also commended the victims who gave evidence against Stapleton.