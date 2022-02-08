URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 30-year-old man was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for an armed robbery of the Team Wireless store in Charleston, Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Boyle stated.

Alfred E. Jerry was sentenced to 14 years and 3 months in prison. This will be followed by an aggregate five-year term of supervised release.

According to Boyle, Jerry was originally sentenced on Feb. 11, 2020, but was resentenced after the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago vacated his initial 22-year sentence based on a change in federal law.

Boyle said Jerry pleaded guilty in Sept. 2019 to all three counts as charged in the indictment, including (1) obstructing commerce by robbery, (2) brandishing a firearm in furtherance of robbery and (3) possession of a firearm by a felon. The charges stemmed from Jerry’s robbery of the Team Wireless store on Woodfall Dr. in May 2019, which was recorded by the store’s security system.

The security recording, which was played at Jerry’s original sentencing, showed a masked man wielding a revolver enter the store and order its two employees into a back room. The gunman threatened to shoot the employees if they did not comply. After the employees filled a trash bin with merchandise, the gunman took cash and keys from one of the employees. After more than five minutes in the store, the gunman left through the back door with the stolen merchandise and keys.

Charleston Police and the Eastern Illinois University Police arrested Jerry minutes after the robbery as he fled on foot. Officers said they recovered a loaded revolver, stolen merchandise and a ski mask containing DNA evidence linking Jerry to the robbery nearby.

Jerry has remained in federal custody since his arrest. He has prior convictions for robbery and attempted murder.