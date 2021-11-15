Man sentenced to 6 years in prison after admitting to stealing converted vehicle

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that a 51-year-old man was sentenced to six years in prison on November 12 for the offense of unlawful possession of a converted vehicle, a class two felony.

Officials said Richard A. Griffin was arrested on July 2 after he was accused of unlawfully taking possession of a vehicle from the parking lot of Curtis’ Repair Shop in Tower Hill. Employees of Curtis’ Repair Shop followed the vehicle and blocked it at the Jehovah’s Witness Church parking lot, preventing it from exiting.

Sheriff’s deputies went to the Jehovah’s Witness Church parking lot and arrested Griffin. Before police arrived, witnesses said Griffin backed up and rammed the pick-up truck driven by the Repair Shop employees, causing damage to the front-end of the pick-up and the back-end of the stolen vehicle. The employees said they successfully removed Griffin from the stolen vehicle and physically restrained him until police arrived at the church parking lot.

After his arrest, Griffin admitted to police that he stole the vehicle and stated that he turned into the church parking lot because he was traveling in the wrong direction. He said he was surprised when employees of Curtis’ Repair Shop tried to block him. Griffin admitted to backing into the pick-up truck driven by the employees in an unsuccessful attempt to escape.

Griffin has remained in the Shelby County Jail since his arrest. This is his 11th prison sentence.