Man sentenced to 22 years in prison for sexually exploiting child

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man arrested last year on child exploitation charges will remain behind bars.

U.S. Attorney John C. Milhiser announced 28-year-old Daniel A. Betty was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting and enticing a 14-year-old girl in September and October 2019.

The ruling was decided by U.S. Judge James E. Shadid, who described Betty as a predator that manipulated a girl. Betty posed as a teenage boy on a social media app called ‘Spotafriend’ to target minors, meet them for sexual activity, and send them explicit images.

Prosecutors say the app is advertised as a “swiping app for teens ages 13-19” to connect and become friends. In October 2019, Betty drove from Decatur to Champaign to meet a girl he was talking to through the app.

He pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of enticement of a minor, and one count of receiving child pornography.

Betty has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since he was arrested in December last year.

The case was part of the Project Safe Childhood — a nationwide initiative to combat a growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. It was launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson represented the U.S. government in the prosecution. Champaign and Decatur police, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, and the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s office assisted with the investigation.