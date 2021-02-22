Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for counterfeit check scheme

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Chief U.S. District Judge Sara L. Darrow sentenced 36-year-old Tommie Slayton, of Champaign, to 24 months in prison for using counterfeit checks to defraud over $100,000.

A press release says Slayton, whose address is listed near Clayton Boulevard and Bradley Avenue, was transferred to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and will begin serving his sentence immediately. He was also ordered to 3 years of parole after he is released.

Prosecutors say Slayton’s co-defendant, 43-year-old Stephanie Lemons, of Urbana, was sentenced to 18 months in prison in October last year for her role in the scheme. She was ordered to report to the federal Bureau of Prisons on March 2 to begin serving her sentence and will serve 2 years of parole after release.

The press release says Slayton pleaded guilty to the charges immediately before he was sentenced. In addition to the conspiracy charge, Slayton was charged with seven counts of bank fraud, prosecutors say.

On Feb. 6, 2020, Lemons pleaded guilty to conspiracy and 19 counts of fraud, the release says.

Prosecutors say Lemons and Slayton conspired together and with others to hand over 120 counterfeit checks from July-December in 2018.

The release says the counterfeit checks were used at Walmart stores in Champaign and Bloomington, along with forged checks at Heartland Bank in Champaign.

The charges are the result of investigation by the FDIC Office of Inspector General and the Champaign and Urbana Police Departments, in cooperation with the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson in the prosecution.