Man sentenced on meth, fleeing authorities charges

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that a man was sentenced on Wednesday to 15 years in prison for meth manufacturing and attempting to flee the authorities.

Nicholas V. Barfield, 42 of Flora, Ill., was arrested on Jan. 14 in Herrick after Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies pulled him over. Barfield fled in his car and eventually crashed into a field, at which point he got out and ran away on foot. The deputies and a K-9 named Kilo tracked Barfield to a creek in a nearby wooded area. A meth lab and a liquid substance that tested positive for meth were found in Barfield’s car.

Barfield has three prior meth convictions, which led to more severe changes and a longer sentence than he previously faced. Barfield will be required to serve 75% of his sentence – just over 11 years.

Kroncke complimented the efforts of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in a press release announcing Barfield’s sentence.

“Shelby County deputies have once again, through diligent investigatory efforts and the dependable assistance of K-9 Kilo, removed a repeat methamphetamine trafficker from our community.”