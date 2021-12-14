Two men sentenced to prison on child pornography charges

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Two men from Champaign County were both sentenced to ten years in prison on Monday for child pornography offenses, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Boyle.

29-year-old Tyler D. Jeffery of Decatur was charged with one count each of transportation and possession of child pornography, offenses that happened on Nov. 28, 2019. Jeffery was arrested in July of 2020 and pleaded guilty the following month.

At his sentencing hearing, Senior U.S. District Court Judge Michael M. Mihm found that Jeffery faced a harsher sentence because of a previous 2011 conviction for criminal sexual abuse.

In a separate case, 38-year-old Alan L. Dodd of Rantoul also pleaded guilty to the indictment against him, which charged him with one count of distribution of child pornography on Oct. 25, 2020, and one count of possession of child pornography on Feb. 11, 2021. Dodd was arrested on Feb. 12, 2021.

At Dodd’s sentencing hearing, Mihm found that Dodd traded child pornography images depicting prepubescent children on multiple social media applications, including Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and Discord.

Both Dodd and Jeffery have remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since their arrests.

After their releases from prison, Jeffery and Dodd will be on federal supervised release for eight and 10 years, respectively, and will be required to register as sex offenders.

“This office will continue to vigorously protect the safety of children from those who would seek to exploit them,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory Harris.

Jeffery and Dodd’s arrests and prosecutions are part of a nationwide Department of Justice initiative called Project Safe Childhood, which rallies local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

“The investigation and prosecution in this case was the culmination of the collective hard work of several state and federal law enforcement agencies,” Harris said. “This is another example of the success that can be achieved from this effort.”