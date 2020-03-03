Man reported missing

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking for help finding a missing person. Michael Johnson, of Normal, was last seen about 4:30 am, Sunday, March 1, when he left a motel room in Chicago to get gas.

It’s believed he’s driving a black, 2019 Dodge Charger. The vehicle is an Enterprise rental car with license number 595 WLC.

Johnson is a 39-year old man, black, 5’11”, 155 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, with a “low fade” haircut. Johnson wears glasses and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black hoodie, black jeans and black, red and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Bloomington Police Department

(309) 820 – 8888