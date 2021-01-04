Man reported missing, believed to be in danger

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a Westville man reported missing two days after Christmas.

Investigators say Richard Wayne Truett was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 27 after he was picked up by a female acquaintance at his home in Westville. They add there’s no word on where he was headed.

Police say the man has not been seen or heard since then, and his phone has been turned off.

Investigators say his family tells them this is “completely uncharacteristic behavior” and he had no reason to disappear. They add that his family believes he is in danger.

Truett is described as a 46-year-old man with a weight of 160 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes, and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and gold plaid coat, blue jeans, and a camouflage baseball cap with a rebel flag on it.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department asks you to call them at 217-442-0153.

