Man remains unidentified; picture of tattoo released

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The identity of a man whose partial remains were found in rural Indianola last month is still unknown.

April 11, authorities responded to the area where they found partial remains burned and buried on the property. It was determined the remains were human. DNA was recovered and checked with negative results.

The case has been entered into the national database for missing, unidentified and unclaimed remains, NamUs.

Details of the case are disturbing. The head and torso were missing as were one or more limbs and one or both hands. The man’s eye and hair color are also unknown. The only physical characteristic authorities have released is a tattoo of the number 19, with other unidentifiable characters following the digits and a curved line underneath. The tattoo was found on the top of the man’s left foot near his pinky toe.

Other items located near the body were a dark-colored belt with silver studs and a Batman head keychain without keys. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police Department

(217) 431 – 2250

For more information, click here.