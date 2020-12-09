Man pleas guilty, gets 5-year sentence after struggle with jail guard

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Moultrie County State’s Attorney Tracy Weaver says a 30-year-old man was sentenced to five years in prison after pleaded guilty to an aggravated battery charge.

A Facebook post from Weaver says Judge Jeremy Richey accepted the plea Tuesday from William R. Elder, of rural Moultrie County.

The post says the charges stem from an incident on Oct. 1. At the time, Elder was being taken from a holding area to a cell in the Moultrie County Jail.

It says when Correctional Officer John Smith tried to take off his handcuffs, Elder grabbed the handcuff key and Smith’s arm.

The post says a struggle ensued, and Smith suffered abrasions in the process.

Elder was eligible for probation or conditional discharge, plus a 3-7 year sentence in prison. He can also get day-for-day sentencing.

Elder was credited for 64 days served in the Moultrie County Jai, the post says. Per the agreement, a Moultrie County domestic battery case for Elder was dismissed.