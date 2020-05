DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man accused of killing 24-year-old Bryston Musgrave plead not guilty to murder charges in court Wednesday.

Felipe Woodley-Underwood is accused of shooting and killing Musgrave in April near the intersection of South Haworth Avenue and West Decatur Street in April. Woodley-Underwood was found and arrested in Wisconsin by United States Marshals.

He is expected back in court for a pre-trial hearing on June 29.