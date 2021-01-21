Man pleads not guilty to murder charges after crashing into bar patio

OLNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Dundas man, who was accused of killing two women after crashing to Deuce’s Wild Saloon last month, is pleading not guilty to two charges of murder.

Court records show Michael W. Mattox, 60, made his plea Thursday morning in Richland County Court. He had also requested a public defender at previous hearings.

If convicted, he could face 20-60 years in prison for each count of murder, per state law. Additionally, he could be sentenced to life in prison because more than one person was killed.

A pretrial hearing is set for March 4. He remains in custody at the Richland County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

When contacted Monday by WCIA, the Richland County State’s Attorney’s office declined to comment on the case.

Illinois State Police said the crash was reported before 8 p.m. Monday on Dec. 26.

Troopers say Mattox was driving a black 2020 Chevrolet Silverado that ran off of the road and into the patio of the Olney bar.

Two women who were standing on the patio were hit by his car, police say. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victims as DeAnn C. Richardson, 48, and Judy L. Jourdan, 69. Both are from Olney.