Man pleads not guilty to assault and kidnapping charges

ROBERTS, Ill. (WCIA) — A former water superintendent in Ford County has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and kidnapping charges, court dockets show.

Paul Theesfield, 36, was the former water supervisor for Roberts and Elliot. He may go to jury trial this April, by his request, states court records.

The man is accused of hitting a woman with his car and leaving the scene. Investigators add he tried to hit the woman to incapacitate and sexually assault her.

After his arrest, Theesfield was fired from both positions.