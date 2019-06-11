Local News

Man pleads guilty to shooting boy

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 03:54 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 04:51 AM CDT

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- A man has pleaded guilty to the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy.

Avante Flesch was accused of involuntary manslaughter for the death of Marqueis Gray. Police say they responded to a call of shots fired in November. They found Gray had been shot in the chest.

The family says Flesch was a family friend. A police report says Flesch was in the living room with Gray and his siblings. There was a gun on the couch and Flesch started playing with it. The gun fired and Gray was hit. Flesch will be sentenced in August.

