Man pleads guilty to drug trafficking and unlawful possession of firearms

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– A 38-year-old man pleaded guilty on Jan. 14 to possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute, possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Boyle.

In court, Curtis Coleman admitted that he had been distributing drugs out of an apartment on Oliver Drive and that he had possessed multiple firearms.

During the execution of a search warrant at Coleman’s apartment, police recovered just under 200 grams of cocaine, as well as marijuana and crack cocaine. Officers said Coleman also had two firearms, an extended magazine for one of the guns and ammunition in various calibers near the drugs. He was on parole for a separate felony offense at the time.

According to police, Coleman was charged via indictment in July 2017 with possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute and possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon. A federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment including those same charges in November 2019.

Boyle stated Coleman faces up to 20 years of imprisonment on the drug trafficking charge and at least 10 years of imprisonment on the firearms charge. If he is determined to be an Armed Career Criminal, Coleman will face up to life imprisonment on the firearms charge.

Coleman currently remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals. Sentencing is scheduled for June 6 at 1:30 p.m. in the Urbana federal courthouse.