Man pleads guilty more than a year after deadly hit-and-run kills doctor

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A 42-year-old man pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in someone’s death.

Robert O’Malley turned himself in for a deadly hit-and-run in Mahomet in October 2020. Monday morning, he appeared in Champaign County court, where he pleaded guilty Monday morning to the Class 1 felony that resulted in the death of Dr. William Schuh. That crash happened on Route 150 on Oct. 11, 2020.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March. O’Malley faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.