Man plans to file complaint after traffic stop

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — A video on Facebook was posted Wednesday of Oakwood Police Officers handcuffing a man, even though he says he did nothing wrong.

The video shows 22-year old Tyler White being pulled out of his girlfriend’s car. He says it happened after he asked the officers if they had ever smoked pot before. The officers were heard in the video saying, “I’ll light you up like a Christmas tree.”

Police pulled the car over for a tail light violation. White says officers said they smelled marijuana and kept asking about it. He says there was not any pot in the vehicle.

“I wasn’t the driver,” says White. “I wasn’t doing anything, and then he just came back and immediately got on me. Before that I didn’t do anything. I literally did not say anything besides ask a question. And then he said ‘Can I have your ID?’ And I said ‘Sure.’ I was getting it for him. And then he just, I don’t know.”

Officers put White in the back of their squad car. He was eventually released and given a notice to appear for obstructing justice. White says he has not filed a complaint yet but he is planning to soon.

Oakwood Police directed comments to Mayor Clay Woodard. He says they are not investigating right now, but they will if the family files a complaint.