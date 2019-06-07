Man pays it forward at restaurant

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- A man surprised customers and employees alike at Steak 'n Shake when he paid for the other tables' meals and tipped their servers.

Restaurant manager Crystal Forth said the man told her he thought the service was excellent and wanted to pay it forward, covering the bills for the three other occupied tables around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

"Not only did he pay their bills, but he also paid a $30 tip, basically $10 for each table," Forth said.

The man told Forth he wanted to show gratitude for the good service. His goodwill spilled over to another table.

"One of the tables that actually got their meal paid for came up and handed me a $20 bill and asked me to put it towards a car in drive-thru," Forth said. "So their meal was paid for free."

Autumn Soliman, the customer who paid for the drive-thru patrons, said, "I am grateful to live in a community where we can witness so much goodness."

Asia Horton was one of the servers who received a tip from the man.

"It was just a really good night," Horton said. "He really blessed a lot of people."