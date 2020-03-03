Man of many firsts passes away

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The first African-American to serve on the State Supreme Court and as Chief Justice passed away Monday at the age of 86. Justice Charles Freeman served on the court from 1990 – 2018.

Born in Richmond, Va., in 1933, Freeman descended from slaves freed by Quakers before the American Civil War. He served in private practice from 1962 – 1976; served as an Illinois assistant attorney general; Cook County assistant state’s attorney; and assistant attorney for the County Board of Election Commissioners.

Freeman won election to the Cook County Circuit Court in 1976 and served ten years. During that tenure, he was the first African-American to swear in a Chicago Mayor when he administered the oath of office to longtime friend, Harold Wahington, in 1983.

Chief Justice Charles E. Freeman

In 1997, the Supreme Court justices chose Freeman to serve as Chief Justice making him the first African American to lead a branch of Illinois government.

Asked about the significance of being the first African American Chief Justice, Freeman responded, “I’m an African American who now has become chief judge; I’m not an African American chief justice. I have no different perception on what course I would take because of my heritage.”

Freeman won retention to the Court in 2000 and 2010, both with nearly 80 percent of the vote. During his tenure on the court, Freeman was praised for upholding defendants’ rights and advocating prosecutorial reforms.

Freeman received numerous awards during his lifetime including the Freedom Award from the John Marshall Law School, the Seymour Simon Justice Award from the Jewish Judges Association, the Earl Burrus Dickerson Award from the Chicago Bar Association and the Ira B. Platt Award and the Presidential Award from the Cook County Bar Association.