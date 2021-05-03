Man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a Danville man was fatally shot on Sunday afternoon.

A press release from the Danville Police Department says officers responded to a reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. Sunday near Plum and Williams streets.

When they got to the scene, officers say they found a 34-year-old Danville man lying on the road. The release says he had been shot in his back.

Police say the victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say they learned that the suspect got out of a car and fired one shot at the man. That person then got back inside the car, the release says, and then fled the scene before police got there.

No further suspect information was immediately available.

The release says the name of the victim is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin.

Danville Police are continuing to investigate. They ask anyone with further information on this shooting to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250, or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.