Man killed in stabbing incident

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WCIA) — Deputies in Sangamon County responded to a fatal stabbing early Thursday morning.

A press release from the Sangamon County Sheriffs Office says it happened after 4 a.m. at a home on White Deer Trail Road near Johnson Road.

Officers say they got on scene and found a 37-year-old man lying down in the driveway of a house.

Deputies say they provided aid to the man until emergency medical crews arrived.

The release says the man was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, where he later died.

Detectives say they are continuing to investigate.