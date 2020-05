PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. It happened on I-74 westbound at milepost 162.5.

The 62-year old was driving a 2003 Ford Windstar when authorities say the vehicle drifted from the roadway before hitting a boundary fence and some small trees.

The driver was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.