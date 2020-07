CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said a Marshall man is dead after a single-car crash.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday at US 40 and 2200 East in Clark County. They said 64-year-old Carl Napier was driving west on US 40 when his car left the road for unknown reasons. The car hit a ditch and flipped multiple times.

Napier was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead on the scene.