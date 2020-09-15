Man killed in I-74 crash identified

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — DeWitt County Coroner Randy Rice has released the name of a man who died in a single-car accident Sunday near Farmer City.

Rice identified him as Enock Bor. The initial autopsy results showed Bor died from head and internal injuries, the coroner added.

No further information about the deceased was immediately available.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. Sunday on eastbound I-74 about one mile east of the Illinois Route 54 exit in Farmer City. A single car ran off of the road and came to rest in a bean field.