Man killed in early morning shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating a homicide they say took place early Thursday morning.

A press release from the Champaign Police Department says officers responded just after 1 a.m. Thursday to a reported shooting on Leeper Court, near the intersecction with Leeper Drive.

Police say they found a 31-year-old man laying in the street and he had been shot several times.

Investigators say they are still processing the scene and are interviewing possible witnesses.

The release says no arrests have been made, and police continue to investigate.

Police are asking people with outdoor security cameras to contact them, as the video footage may help their investigation.

They ask anyone with further information on this homicide to call them at 217-351-4545. You can meet with police privately to share information. You can also provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-TIPS or online at 373tips.com, or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to an arrest for this homicide.