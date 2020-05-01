Man involved teenager death will not face charges

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 15-year old suspect in a home invasion died in the hospital this morning, but the man who put him there will not face charges.

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz says the home owner acted within an Illinois self defense law. Davontae Brown was knocked out in a chokehold from the home owner. Police say Brown and two other teenagers threatened the owner with a gun and tried to enter his home. Reitz says the owner was the only victim.

“In this situation, the resident, the victim of the crime of home invasion appropriately and correctly defended himself under the terms of the law,” says Rietz. “Really he’s the victim, not at all the offender.”

Two other teenagers involved are being charged with home invasion and burglary. Rietz says the two could have been charged with murder as well, but she does not think they will pursue that.