Man injured in drive-by shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a man was treated for a gunshot wound. The 18-year old sustained a non-life threatening wound to his lower leg.

He told police he was in the area of Holiday Drive and Bowman Avenue, about 8:40 pm, Tuesday, when shots were fired from a white-colored vehicle. After running from the area, he called friends for a ride to the hospital. He was unable to provide a suspect description.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police Department

(217) 431 – 2250