Man injured in crash

FAYETTE COUNTY (WCIA) — A man has been injured after a crash on Saturday, February 22, around 2:20 a.m.

Police say it happened on IL Route 128 near County Road 2950 North.

Josh Ledbetter, 20, of Effingham, was traveling south on IL Route 128. Ledbetter lost control of the vehicle after swerving onto the gravel shoulder.

He was unable to regain control and entered a ditch before hitting a culvert. Ledbetter’s car then went airborne, overturned, and caught on fire. He was able to escape the vehicle but suffered injuries and was transported to St. Anthony Hospital.

Police charged Ledbetter with Improper Lane Usage, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash, and DUI – Alcohol.