Man, infant killed in early morning house fire

VERMILION, Ill. (WCIA) — The Edgar County Coroner says a 35-year-old man and his young daughter died in a fire early Monday morning.

Coroner Scott Barrett says crews responded to the fire at 1:40 a.m. Monday at 102 Water St., Vermilion.

The Village of Vermilion is located about 8 miles east of Paris.

Barrett says the Paris Fire Department found the home was fully engulfed in flames. He adds they found a woman and two young children who made out of the house.

The woman told firefighters her boyfriend and infant daughter were still inside, the coroner says.

Fire crews went into the building and found two bodies inside. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Barrett identified them as 35-year-old Michael J. Phipps and 2-month-old Nettie L. Phipps.

The coroner says an autopsy is planned Tuesday.

Illinois State Police, the State Fire Marshal’s office, the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department, the Paris Fire Department, and the coroner’s office is investigating the deadly fire.

Paris Fire Crews were assisted by the Vermilion Fire Department, the Oliver Fire Department, the Grandview Fire Department, the Redmon Fire Department, and Horizon Health Ambulance service.