Man indicted on gun charges

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on Tuesday that a Shelbyville man was charged with three counts relating to gun offenses.

James D. Morgan was charged with one count of unlawfully possessing a gun with a revoked FOID card (a Class 3 felony) and two counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class 4 felonies).

The charges allege that on Nov. 24, Morgan carried a gun that was loaded and immediately accessible while his FOID card was revoked. Morgan is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Morgan is being held on a $10,000 bond and will appear in court on Jan. 3 for a preliminary hearing.