Man in ‘stable condition’ after stabbing

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Mattoon are asking for the public’s help in finding a “person of interest” who is wanted in a stabbing investigation.
The Mattoon Police Department says officers responded to a reported stabbing at 5:16 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Champaign Avenue. Arriving at the scene, they found a 27-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso.
He was taken to Carle Hospital. As of around 10 a.m. Sunday, he was in stable condition.
MPD says they are searching for 33-year-old Daniel L. Cox, of Mattoon. Witnesses told police that Cox was at the scene when the stabbing happened, adding he is a person of interest and they would like to interview him.
Anyone with information on Mr. Cox’s whereabouts is asked to contact MPD via Facebook or the Coles County Crime Stoppers by calling 866-345-8488.