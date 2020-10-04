Man in ‘stable condition’ after stabbing

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Mattoon are asking for the public’s help in finding a “person of interest” who is wanted in a stabbing investigation.

The Mattoon Police Department says officers responded to a reported stabbing at 5:16 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Champaign Avenue. Arriving at the scene, they found a 27-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso.

He was taken to Carle Hospital. As of around 10 a.m. Sunday, he was in stable condition.

MPD says they are searching for 33-year-old Daniel L. Cox, of Mattoon. Witnesses told police that Cox was at the scene when the stabbing happened, adding he is a person of interest and they would like to interview him.

Daniel L. Cox — person of interest in stabbing investigation.

Anyone with information on Mr. Cox’s whereabouts is asked to contact MPD via Facebook or the Coles County Crime Stoppers by calling 866-345-8488.