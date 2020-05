MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The name of a man killed in a single motorcycle accident has been released.

Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder says 47-year old David Peterson, of Bloomington, was killed in the wreck about 1:15 pm, Saturday, on Hamilton Road near State Farm Plaza South.

Preliminary autopsy results show he died of blunt injuries from his motorcycle hitting a light pole. Toxicology test results are pending.