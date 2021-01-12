Man in critical condition after shooting at gas station

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a late Monday night shooting that seriously hurt one at a Decatur gas station.

A press release from Sgt. Chris Copeland says officers responded at 11:46 p.m. after a person was reportedly shot at Gas Depot, 3603 E. William Street Road.

Police say they found a 42-year-old Decatur man at the scene. Investigators say he was a customer at the business, and he was found inside the store suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital and he may not survive his injuries.

Detectives say they are still investigating the shooting.

The Decatur Police Department is asking anyone with additional information to call them at 217-424-4734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.