Local News

Man in court for toddler's death

By:

Posted: Mar 05, 2019 03:59 AM CST

Updated: Mar 05, 2019 03:59 AM CST

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- One of the two people accused of killing a toddler was in court Monday.

Anthony Myers was appointed a public defender. Myers and his girlfriend--Twanka Davis--are accused of killing Davis' two-year-old daughter. Davis pleaded guilty to murdering Tanaja Barnes.

The toddler was found dead in a Decatur home last month. Police say there were signs of neglect. A child welfare committee will hold a hearing in Springfield on Tuesday. They want to investigate the involvement of DCFS in the case.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected