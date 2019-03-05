Man in court for toddler's death

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- One of the two people accused of killing a toddler was in court Monday.

Anthony Myers was appointed a public defender. Myers and his girlfriend--Twanka Davis--are accused of killing Davis' two-year-old daughter. Davis pleaded guilty to murdering Tanaja Barnes.

The toddler was found dead in a Decatur home last month. Police say there were signs of neglect. A child welfare committee will hold a hearing in Springfield on Tuesday. They want to investigate the involvement of DCFS in the case.