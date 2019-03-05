Man in court for toddler's death
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- One of the two people accused of killing a toddler was in court Monday.
Anthony Myers was appointed a public defender. Myers and his girlfriend--Twanka Davis--are accused of killing Davis' two-year-old daughter. Davis pleaded guilty to murdering Tanaja Barnes.
The toddler was found dead in a Decatur home last month. Police say there were signs of neglect. A child welfare committee will hold a hearing in Springfield on Tuesday. They want to investigate the involvement of DCFS in the case.
More Stories
-
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Members of the House's top child welfare…
-
URBANA, Ill, (WCIA) -- The sheriff's office says an inmate from the…
-
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Champaign County Street Crimes Task…