CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was taken to the hospital after his truck rolled over. Officials say 59-year old Gary McCrary, of Indiana, was heading south on Route 1 at County Road 250.

Authorities say McCrary was pulling a tanker full of ammonium nitrate fertilizer when the vehicle left the road and rolled. McCrary was taken to a hospital in Terre Haute, Ind.