Man hurt in shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign police say about 60 shell casings were recovered after a shooting early Sunday morning that left one person hurt.

A press release from the Champaign Police Department (CPD) says officers responded at 3:36 a.m. to a shots fired report on East Springfield Avenue near First Street.

At the scene, police say they found evidence of a shooting. The release says they were then told a 38-year-old man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his right arm and right side.

Police say he is expected to survive.

Investigators say there was a large gathering outside of a private residence. The release says an altercation broke out, which led to the shooting.

Champaign police say investigators are still processing the crime scene and interviewing potential witnesses. They add nearby cars and homes were also damaged from the shooting.

No one has been arrested as of Sunday morning.

Police are also asking anyone in the area with outdoor video camera systems to contact them, as that may assist their investigation.

If you have any information, you can contact police at 217-351-4545 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this shooting.