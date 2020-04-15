Man hurt in drive-by shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting. It happened about 10:40 pm, Tuesday, in the 900-block of Wakely Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year old man with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg.
He reported walking in the area when a silver vehicle drove past and started shooting at him. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers.
Vermilion County Crime Stoppers
(217) 446 – TIPS
Danville Police Department
(217) 431 – 2250