SIGEL, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police responded to an ATV crash Saturday night.

Investigators say 30-year-old Broc D. Bolin, from Shelbyville, was driving westbound on Shelby County Road 00N around 9:15 p.m., when he lost control and the ATV overturned.

Bolin was ejected from the ATV. He was later airlifted to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He has been charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Improper Operation of an ATV on the Roadway.