Man helps woman and her dogs get to safety during apartment fire

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman and her dogs are okay after a fire broke out in her apartment complex. She’s thanking her neighbor for making sure she and her pets made it out. The fire started in the bottom floor of her boyfriend’s Urbana apartment.

Adriana Davey was there with just her two dogs. She didn’t realize anything was happening until she got a knock on her door.

“It’s just kindof a sigh of relief honestly,” said Adriana Davey. That may be putting it mildly. Adriana Davey is always grateful to have her dogs by her side, but now she’s hugging them a little closer after a fire started on the bottom floor of her boyfriend’s apartment building. It happened Tuesday night around 8 p.m.

“All of a sudden, my neighbor, who stays across the hall from me just about every night, and I asked him what happened, and he said the building… that the building was smoking up and it was on fire,” said Davey. Andrew Grady lives across the hall.

“I was looking out the window… I saw smoke coming up. I go out the door… to see if there’s fire trucks outside the window… I opened the door, and smoke just gushed down our hallway,” said Grady.

“It was all filled with smoke on the first and second floor,” said Davey. Grady realized Davey would need help.

“He grabbed Bruce, and I grabbed Xena, and we just ran out of the building together,” said Davey. She’s grateful he was there, because from her vantage point, she didn’t see the smoke and didn’t hear an alarm. “I probably would’ve been completely oblivious and would’ve gotten stuck or something like that and we would’ve had to go out the window.”

Grady says, when he saw the smoke, he didn’t hesitate to check if Davey needed help getting to safety.

“Because she’s got dogs. Dogs are like children. I don’t care what anybody says. I’ve had dogs my whole life, so I know how it is,” explained Grady.

“My and my boyfriend… we’re still trying to figure out ways to just say thank you. He joked around and said we’ll have to buy that man a case of beer,” said Davey.

No one was hurt in that fire. Davey told me she is happy to know she has a neighbor who looks out for her, even though the fire itself never spread to the third floor where she lives.

The landlord of that complex says some of the apartments were damaged, but the people living there were able to be moved to other units. They said the fire was started on accident. We reached out to the fire department to verify that, but the information wasn’t available.