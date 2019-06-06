Man gets 7-years for attack on CO

Illinois Department of Corrections Terrance Wilson

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- A man already sentenced to 10-years in prison for armed robbery just added 7-years to his imprisonment.

Terrance Wilson was charged with three counts of aggravated battery, one count of escape and one count of resisting a peace officer during an attack on a Macon County Correctional Officer in April 2018.

Authorities say it happened while Wilson was being taken back to jail during a court proceeding. Wilson took a hidden bottle and squirted a mixture of cleaning solution and urine into the face of the guard. Wilson then reportedly successfully removed one handcuff, ran to the basement of the courthouse and began throwing cinder blocks at the guard who followed him. The guard was hurt during the altercation.

Wilson was taken into custody by multiple law enforcement officers. Prosecutors recommended the maximum sentence of 14-years stating the attack was "premeditated" and "potentially deadly."

Judge Jeffrey Geisler called Wilson's crimes "extremely bad" and ruled a 7-year sentence consecutive to Wilson's current 10-year sentence.