Man found shot in car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Authorities are investigating a homicide after finding a body in a car.
Police responded to a vehicle in the 1600-block of South 11th Street, about 9 pm, Wednesday.
Coroner Cinda Edwards says the preliminary cause of death for 35-year old Markies Jones, is a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.
Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties
(217) 788 - 8427
Text: Tip672 + info to CRIMES (274637)
