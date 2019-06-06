Man found shot in car

MGN

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Authorities are investigating a homicide after finding a body in a car.

Police responded to a vehicle in the 1600-block of South 11th Street, about 9 pm, Wednesday.

Coroner Cinda Edwards says the preliminary cause of death for 35-year old Markies Jones, is a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties

(217) 788 - 8427

Text: Tip672 + info to CRIMES (274637)

