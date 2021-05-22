Man found inside home after break-in call

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police Officers arrested a man after responding to a break-in call and discovering him still in the home.

In a statement, Detective Sergeant Joel Shute said on the morning of May 8, a woman living near Shaffer Place and Kenton Street returned home and discovered it was ransacked. She called officers, who noticed a shattered glass sliding door and searched the house. They found Alphie Vatalaro inside. The Mattoon man was arrested and taken into custody. Jail records show he remains in the Coles County jail.

Shute said the Eastern Illinois University Police Department assisted with the investigation.