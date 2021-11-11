Man found guilty of murder

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – An Urbana man was found guilty on Wednesday for a murder committed on May 21, 2020.

Prosecutors made a successful argument that 21-year-old London Taylor was one of the people responsible for the murder of 25-year-old James Coleman from Rantoul.

Coleman was shot several times in a Champaign apartment on South County Fair Drive. The Champaign Police Department determined that a fight broke out amongst a group of people gathered for a dice game, which led to Coleman being shot. He died at the scene.

Taylor was arrested on August 7, 2020 and charged with first degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. On Wednesday, he was found guilty of murder, but not guilty on the weapon charge.

Another man, 25-year-old Keith Baker, was also arrested in connection to the murder. Court records show Baker pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in April.